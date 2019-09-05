Steelers prepare for 2019 season opener against New England Patriots

When the Steelers open the 2019 regular season Sunday night in Foxborough, they will try to do something they’ve never done before…beat Tom Brady on his home field.

“It’s gonna be a test,” said Devin Bush, rookie linebacker for the Steelers. “It’s gonna be a test for me as well as everybody on this time. And, especially the defense with a lot of communication going on.”

“If you’re lined up incorrectly and you get caught in that spot, he’s gonna make you pay for it,” said Cam Heyward, defensive lineman for the Steelers. “I think as he picks up the pace, he’s really gonna stress to see if your communication is sound and if you don’t he’s gonna dice you apart.”

While Brady has been in the marvel of the NFL for what he’s doing at 42 years old, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t slowing down one but despite entering year 15 in the Steel City.

“Oh, we always do, especially with a guy like that,” said David DeCastro, offensive guard. “You know, hall of fame caliber guy like that, I know some players don’t think so, but we certainly do and we enjoy playing with him. It’s been quite an honor to have a guy like that. I don’t take it for granted, none of us do. He makes us more competitive up front and you want to make sure that guy doesn’t get hit and he can do the things he does and when he does, we’re pretty successful as a team.”

Even though Pittsburgh proved to be a potent offense at times one year ago, Pro Bowlers James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be counted on even more in year three for the Black and Gold.

“It’s gonna be huge for us in a whole lot of ways, because now the bullseye is on them,” said Ramon Foster, offensive guard. “Their growth and their production is gonna be a major part of our offense. We got to be a team that makes sure that they’re able to do their jobs and we got to allow them to do it, so I’m looking forward to it.”

There is no bigger challenge in the NFL than what the Steelers have to face in week one…taking on the defending Super Bowl champions at their place trying to get their first win against Tom Brady on his home field.