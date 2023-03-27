EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Blue Ridge announced that they will be sending five youth to each of the five different summer camps with the Lancaster Barnstormers, where they will receive professional instruction.

The Lancaster Barnstormers and Blue Ridge are partnering together to help the youth sharpen their baseball and softball skills this summer. The camp will take place at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

“This is an exciting opportunity to experience a memorable baseball experience for youth in our community,” said Cindy Mellinger, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator for Blue Ridge. “How often can someone say that they received instruction to improve their game in such an awe-inspiring setting?”

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

If you are interested in entering your child in the sweepstakes, you can click here to register them online. The deadline to enter is June 5. Winners will receive one camp per person.

Winners of the sweepstakes will be able to participate in the camp this summer, working alongside Lancaster Barnstormers players. The following camps are being offered free of charge: