(WHTM) – The top seeds certainly lived up to the hype over the courses of their District III playoff journey.

Manheim Township, the number one seed in #1, left no doubt in their semifinal matchup with 4th seeded Hempfield in an 11-6 victory.

The Blue Streaks jumped out to a 5-1 lead thanks to goals from Xander Johnson and Jake Laubach and rode that momentum the rest of the way in the win.

Manheim Township now gets ready for Cumberland Valley, who is coming off a thrilling 7-6 overtime victory over Central York, in the 3A title game on Thursday.

Lampeter-Strasburg also gets ready for a top seed in the 2A title game when they get together with Susquehannock on Thursday as well.

The Pioneers rode the wave of early netters from Stuart McClain, Colin Sullivan, and Jake Filius and didn’t look back against Trinity in their 16-8 semifinal win.