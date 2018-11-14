Sports

Bonded by cancer, two hockey players continue to fight

Bears defenseman and youth hockey player skate together

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 06:52 PM EST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 06:52 PM EST

HERSHEY, Pa. - Bears Defenseman Logan Pyett beat cancer in 2016, and returned to the AHL this season.

An inspiration to thousands, his story hits home for 13-year-old fellow defenseman Sam McClellan. 

