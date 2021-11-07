Both Central Dauphin soccer squads retain perfect records and take home district titles

(WHTM) – Two minutes stood between the Central Dauphin boys soccer team and their perfect season going up in smoke.

Dallastown had the Rams on the ropes – trailing 1-0 after Zander Leek’s lone goal from HersheyPark Stadium.

It was then that senior Carter Fitzgerald put the cape on with a clutch goal with time winding down in regulation to send the district title into overtime.

The Rams faithful didn’t have to wait long for a result from there.

Just two minutes into the sudden death overtime, Luke Johnson netted a game-winner to clinched the AAAA title aand solidify an instant classic.

“It’s a great feeling. it’s very, very hard to defend us for 80 minutes and all we kept saying was keep going throughout the game. we knew it was gonna come. and as soon as we got to overtime too, we knew they were exhausted and that we were gonna get the winner,” says Fitzgerald.

The girls team didn’t need any extra time to accomplsih the same feat.

They took down Wilson 2-1 in the match right after the boys’ victory from the same venue. Nia Chinapoo led the way for the girls with a score of her own.

Both teams now get ready for the state playoffs which begin on Tuesday night.