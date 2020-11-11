Boy’s soccer roundup: Northern wins district title, Cumberland Valley wins by forfeit

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Four boy’s district soccer championships were settled in the Midstate on Tuesday night, with only three matches being played.

Cumberland Valley took home the 4A title by forfeit, after opposing Manheim Township bowed out due to COVID-19 issues within the school district.

Northern took home the 3A title, staying unbeaten with a 2-0 shutout of Fleetwood.

Boiling Springs also finished with a 2-0 result, but the Bubblers found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a loss to Oley Valley. Camp Hill also was on the losing end of a shutout, falling 4-0 to Tulpehocken.