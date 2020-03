We had the chance to catch up with Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry Tuesday morning.

Pry and the rest of the football staff are working to get the team ready for a return – whenever that happens. With no spring football due to the Coronavirus, all meetings and instruction will take place over video conference call or on the phone.

Watch the video at the top of this video to hear from the Penn State coach on what every day is like working from home.