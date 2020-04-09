Brighten Your Day: Tiger Rock Martial Arts goes online

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) -- In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement Wednesday that Pennsylvania schools will be closed to in‐person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc. (PIAA) has canceled all remaining Winterand Spring sports and championships.

“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughtsremain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected bythis decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi. “However, the Board’sposition reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and memberschools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by theGovernor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”