Bryce Jordan Center will wait to host wrestling Olympic Team Trials

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Bryce Jordan Center was set to host USA Wrestling’s Olympic Team Trials in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic hit. The event will instead return to Happy Valley at a later date.

Penn State athletics and USA Wrestling made the announcement Monday.

U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling will move from University Park, Pa. to location to be determined soon



Penn State and the Bryce Jordan Center to host 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling



📝: https://t.co/0ZGzgJow0j pic.twitter.com/Pg2FLzSrsW — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) February 8, 2021

Penn State and the BJC will instead host the wrestling Olympic Team Trials in 2024.

According to a Penn State media release, the 2021 trials will move to a location still to be determined. The decision to move locations is due to “a variety of factors, including current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the desire to provide the ability to accommodate all of the participants, staff and fans.”

The 2021 Trials – originally scheduled for April 4, 2020 – are expected to take place in “early April 2021.”

If you already purchased tickets for the trials, you can view refund information below courtesy of Penn State Athletics:

“Original ticket purchasers of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling at the Bryce Jordan Center will have their orders refunded and will receive additional information via email. The Penn State refund policy is noted below.

PENN STATE CANCELLED SHOW REFUND INFORMATION

CREDIT CARD PURCHASES:

Customers will automatically receive a full refund (including processing fees) to the credit card used for purchase. Refund would appear on their statement 7-10 business days from when the bulk refund process occurs.

CASH/CHECK PURCHASES:

Refund will be issued to the ORIGINAL PURCHASER. Refund by check from Penn State in 1-2 weeks from when the bulk refund process occurs. Refund checks will be issued to the ORIGINAL PURCHASER and mailed to the mailing address recorded at time of purchase.

For credit card purchasers with updated credit card information or cash/check purchasers with an updated address, please contact the BJC Ticket Office at 814-865-5555 or bjcticketcenter@psu.edu to provide your current information by suggested date.

INFORMATION ON SECONDARY TICKET PURCHASES

Inquiries on ticket purchases through the secondary ticket market (StubHub, Vivid Seats, etc.) should be directed to customer service specific to the company where the ticket was purchase. Penn State University can only process tickets refunds to the original ticket purchaser and does not have access to customer data for any secondary ticket market purchases.”