CAA football commit, Central Dauphin grad Nick Chimienti reacts to fall cancelation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When the Ivy League canceled all fall sports on July 8, it seemed to spell the beginning of the end of the 2020 college football season as we know it. The Ivy League became the expected catalyst for other leagues around the country.

The cancelations are coming almost daily.

On Friday, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) became the latest to cancel its fall football slate. The CAA is a common college landing spot for local athletes, including incoming freshman and Central Dauphin graduate Nick Chimienti.

“I was pretty upset,” Chimienti said Friday.

The all-stater with the Rams is heading to Stony Brook to continue his academic and athletic career. He has spent this extended summer period preparing himself for the next level.

“I’ve been working hard,” he said. “[I’m] just trying to go up there, do my best — whatever I can do to help the team.”

Chimienti was officially notified on a team Zoom call on Friday.

“[Coach] didn’t have us ask any questions because he doesn’t have the answers to them yet,” he said. “Hopefully we will get some more answers [Saturday] on what’s going to happen.”

School counselors are available to help cope with the tough news, Chimienti added.

High school graduates in 2020 are getting a different introduction to ‘the real world’ than most others in America. The pandemic has brought many frustrations, but eager athletes like the Stony Brook commit are staying patient.

“I just try to keep my mind straight, focus on what I have to do with football,” Chimienti said. “Just work hard, just stick my nose down and go with the flow.”

Stony Brook students are arriving to campus in groups. Chimienti’s group is slated to arrive on campus July 27.