Camp Hill dominates Hanover in District III Class 3A quarterfinals

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
A look back at the life of James Buchanan, Pennsylvania’s only President
Video
Fire chief: Central Pennsylvania seeing an increase in ‘significant’ fires
Video
Nissan shareholders furious at Ghosn scandal, dismal results
Police: Registered sex offender runs from Pensacola officers, scales communications tower
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Food inspectors found dead rodents, mildew
Video
Top Stories
Selling app led to $1,900 ripoff, Steelton woman says
Video
Top Stories
Neighborhood Alert – Feb. 11
Video
Restaurant had over 20 violations, inspector says
Video
Bugs, mold, no heat: When can tenants withhold rent?
Video
Department of Agriculture found leaking condenser, repeat violations
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Trinity advances to District III Class 3A semifinals with win over Annville-Cleona
Video
Top Stories
Northern advances to District III quarterfinals with win over Lower Dauphin
Video
Top Stories
Milton Hershey’s Nate Boyd leading Spartans, helping cancer research
Video
Hershey Bears wrap up weekend with win over Lehigh Valley
Video
Harrisburg University, McDevitt, Susquehanna Township winners at inaugural PA Cup
Video
Cedar Crest boys hold off Warwick for Lancaster-Lebanon crown
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Coronavirus
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Second wave of flu, one of the worst for children in a decade
Video
Top Stories
Virus fears rise after Cambodia’s acceptance of cruise ship
Top Stories
Quarantine ruling: Russia sends woman back after she escapes
Toxic gas leak kills 5, sickens dozens in Karachi port city
China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
Quarantine ends for Germans; Italy to fly citizens from ship
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Camp Hill dominates Hanover in District III Class 3A quarterfinals
Sports
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Feb 18, 2020 / 12:04 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2020 / 12:04 AM EST
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts