CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After a tough stretch to open the season, Camp Hill’s girls started hot and didn’t look back Wednesday night, beating Steel-High 56-19.

The Lions picked up their second win on their home floor, led by a double-double from Ellie Goodwin.

Camp Hill turns around for the second game of a back-to-back, facing Annville-Cleona from the Lancaster-Lebanon League on Thursday night.