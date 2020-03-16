Carson Macedo wins Williams Grove Opener

Mechanicsburg – Driving for Kyle Larson, outlaws invader Carson Macedo of Lemoore, California, powered to the opening day sprint car victory at Williams Grove Speedway on Sunday afternoon, taking home $4,080.

The victory was the first of Macedo’s career at the oval.

“This is without a doubt one of the biggest wins of my career,” Macedo said in victory lane.

“I never thought it would happen.”

Macedo and his team drove from Texas to get to Williams Grove in time for Sunday’s opening day event.

The Californian started third in the 25-lap sprint car feature and watched as polesitter Ryan Smith took the lead at the start.

Macedo briefly fell backward during the early laps but managed to stay in the game as Smith was entering the rear of the field on the eighth circuit.

At first, Smith was able to handle traffic easily, putting three cars between himself and Danny Dietrich by lap 11 but shortly thereafter the front wing on Smith’s No. 72 collapsed and he began struggling to keep pace at the front.

Dietrich was chomping into Smith’s lead on the 16th tour when Macedo blasted to his outside in the first corner to steal second away.

Macedo then quickly ran down Smith’s struggling racer and drove to his inside in the fourth turn to net command with 17 laps away.

The only caution flag of the race then unfurled with six laps to go for Brock Zearfoss who had spun his mount on the frontstretch, finding Danny Dietrich up to second for the new green.

Macedo pulled away from Dietrich on the restart to record the victory going away.

After starting 14th, Lance Dewease motored up to third at the finish followed by 13th starter Brent Marks and

Smith.

Second starter Freddie Rahmer raced in second for the first several circuits before slipping backward to ride home sixth.

Seventh through 10th went to Gerard McIntyre Jr., Brian Montieth, Anthony Macri and Rick Lafferty.

Heats went to Smith, George Hobaugh Jr., Brett Michalski and Cale Thomas with Zearfoss taking the consolation race.

Feature Finish, 3/15/20:

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Carson Macedo, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Lance Dewease, 4. Brent Marks, 5. Ryan Smith, 6. Freddie Rahmer, 7. Gerard McIntyre Jr., 8. Brian Montieth, 9. Anthony Macri, 10. Rick Lafferty, 11. Jared Esh, 12. TJ Stutts, 13. Chad Trout, 14. George Hobaugh Jr., 15. Chase Dietz, 16. Brock Zearfoss, 17. Robbie Kendall, 18. Brett Michalski, 19. Cale Thomas, 20. Dylan Norris, 21. Kyle Moody, 22. Brandon Matus, 23. Dylan Cisney, 24. Steve Buckwalter

DNQ: Jordan Mackison, Brent Matus, Dwight Leppo, Adrian Shaffer, Lynton Jeffrey, Matt Campbell, Hunter Mackison, Lucas Wolfe