Cash shines again as Lady Lions win third in a row

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s basketball is on a roll.

The Lady Lions took down Nebraska 85-74 Thursday night for the team’s third win in a row. Forward Johnasia Cash had another stellar performance scoring 27 points, pulling down a career-high 19 rebounds, and only playing 24 minutes in the game.

The performance is Cash’s fourth-straight double-double and the sixth in the last seven games.

According to a Penn State media release, she is the first Penn State player to have four double-doubles in a row in the last 24 years.

Three other Penn State players scored in doube figures.

G Makenna Marisa: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

G Maddie Burke: 13 points, 8 rebounds (career-high)

G Shay Hagans: 10 points, 5 rebounds

Nebraska led 71-68 with 3:39 left to play. Penn State went on a 17-3 run to end the game to pick up the win.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.