(WHTM) – It was a tough conclusion to historic seasons for both the Lady Colts and Rams.

Cedar Cliff fell at the hands of unbeaten Plymouth Whitemarsh on Friday night by a 48-35 final.

Central Dauphin also falling short of the 6A Championship game after their 41-35 loss to Mount Lebanon.

Each program achieving humungous things in the 2021-2022 season.

The Lady Colts finishing with a 29-2 season record and took home the Keystone Division and Mid-Penn Conference titles.

They also will return a large portion of their group including junior Sydney Weyant and freshman Olivia Jones.

The Rams themselves sported a 23-5 record and took home the District III title in a win over their bitter rival Cumberland Valley.

Although Central Dauphin will lose a large portion of their cast with seniors Caroline Shiery, Marlie Dickerson, and Megan Cavoli – the next wave is more than ready to take their place and bring them back to this stage.