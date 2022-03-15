(WHTM) – We entered Tuesday’s Girls 6A Quarterfinals action with two local teams.

We left with two local teams.

Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin each advance to the Final Four after close victories on each side of the bracket.

The Lady Colts getting it done with a 42-36 victory over Pennsbury while the Rams were able to pull out a 47-41 win in overtime over Spring-Ford.

We have a chance to have an all District 3 championship game, but there is still work to be done.

Cedar Cliff will take on Plymouth Whitemarsh in their semifinal matchup while Central Dauphin faces Mount Lebanon in theirs on Friday.