Cedar Cliff girls stay unbeaten, Mechanicsburg boys down Colts in double overtime

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a total of 11 boys and girls basketball teams in the Midstate that were still undefeated entering Friday night. Of those teams, none have played more games than Cedar Cliff.

The Colts picked up their 13th win of the season on their home floor, opening up an early lead and sprinting past Mechanicsburg 54-30.

The boys game looked to be another double-digit win in favor of Cedar Cliff, but the Wildcat boys stormed back late in the third quarter and eventually won 57-56 in double overtime.