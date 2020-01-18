1  of  9
Closings & Delays
Asbury U.M.C. York Bethel United Methodist Camp Curtin YMCA Christian Life Assembly Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Elizabethtown Schools Springfield Twp, York County St. Patrick Church Carlisle Wood Services of Lancaster

Cedar Cliff Girls take down Hershey

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cedar Cliff wins 44-36.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss