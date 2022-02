EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- A woman from Denver, Lancaster County was charged with terroristic threats among other criminal counts after an incident in the 400 block of Walnut Street in East Cocalico Township on Feb. 7.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, at 3:35 pm Mary Baker, 42, showed up at a residence on Walnut Street and engaged in a verbal argument with an adult victim, when she pulled out a pair of scissors in a threatening manner as if she wanted to stab the victim.