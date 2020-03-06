Cedar Crest grad Ariel Jones named PSAC East Player of the Year

Cedar Crest High School graduate Ariel Jones is one of the best basketball players in Division II.

The PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) knows it, naming her the Eastern Division women’s player of the year on Thursday afternoon.

Jones ranks ninth Division II in scoring at 22.5 points per game, as well as five rebounds and two assists. The junior guard has been named player of the week in the PSAC five times this season.

The Raiders are currently in the semifinals of the conference postseason tournament and will face Gannon at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.