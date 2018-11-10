Central Dauphin blanks Manheim Township for 6A title game berth
NEFFSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Central Dauphin used a steady balance on both sides of the ball, holding Manheim Township scoreless, while putting up 27 points in a 27-0 win on Friday night.
The Rams will play the winner of Harrisburg and Wilson on Saturday.
