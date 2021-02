HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The high school winter postseason kicked off on Monday with some fireworks in the District III team wrestling championships.

Central Dauphin edged Gettysburg on the final match to secure a 28-21 win and the 3A team crown on its home mat.

Boiling Springs hit the road and looked in peak form, putting forth a dominant 51-15 performance over Newport at Northern Lebanon High School for the 2A title.