Central Dauphin books ticket to Bears Cup with 4-1 win over Hershey

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin and Hershey were both riding high with blowouts coming into their CPIHL Bears Division semifinal matchup.

The Rams taking down Palmyra 6-0 – while the Trojans blanked Cumberland Valley 3-0.

It didn’t take long for the offenses to heat up.

All the momentum riding in the favor of Hershey on a beautiful weave through and shot from David Maish to give the Trojans an early 1-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.

Until a deflating sequence in the final minute of the first period that let all of the air out of the balloon for Hershey.

A shot from Central Dauphin’s Caleb Warfel deflected off of goaltender Jayden Noss’ pad and there was Ben Smith to clean it up and tie the game at 1 when the first period concluded.

The second period then belonged to the Rams.

A goal from David Cook Jr. put the capper on a period where Central Dauphin dramatically outshot the Trojans. In fact, totaling a 37-16 edge in shots through the first two periods.

The capper then came in third period thanks to a goal from Central Dauphin’s Leland Kiely with 10 minutes to go and the Rams piled on another on their way to a 4-1 win.

They now prepare for a possible rematch with Hershey in the Bears Cup final – but the Trojans will first have to beat Central York, from the elimination bracket, in order to earn their spot in the March 4th final.