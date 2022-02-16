Central Dauphin books ticket to Bears Cup with 4-1 win over Hershey

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin and Hershey were both riding high with blowouts coming into their CPIHL Bears Division semifinal matchup.

The Rams taking down Palmyra 6-0 – while the Trojans blanked Cumberland Valley 3-0.

It didn’t take long for the offenses to heat up.

All the momentum riding in the favor of Hershey on a beautiful weave through and shot from David Maish to give the Trojans an early 1-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.

Until a deflating sequence in the final minute of the first period that let all of the air out of the balloon for Hershey.

A shot from Central Dauphin’s Caleb Warfel deflected off of goaltender Jayden Noss’ pad and there was Ben Smith to clean it up and tie the game at 1 when the first period concluded.

The second period then belonged to the Rams.

A goal from David Cook Jr. put the capper on a period where Central Dauphin dramatically outshot the Trojans. In fact, totaling a 37-16 edge in shots through the first two periods.

The capper then came in third period thanks to a goal from Central Dauphin’s Leland Kiely with 10 minutes to go and the Rams piled on another on their way to a 4-1 win.

They now prepare for a possible rematch with Hershey in the Bears Cup final – but the Trojans will first have to beat Central York, from the elimination bracket, in order to earn their spot in the March 4th final.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Don't Miss