(WHTM) – We knew going into the District III Class 6A title that the two teams could not get any closer.

Cumberland Valley (20-4) and Central Dauphin (19-4) had mirrored each other all season.

Yet, all it took were a few bounces of the ball to decide who would walk away with the district championship.

The game was a defensive grudge match with points coming at a premium.

CV held a slight edge the majority of the night until senior Megan Cavoli’s three with 1:16 left in the third quarter tied the game at 16-16.

Amelia Green contributed a huge fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets to start the period and the game-sealing block with 0.6 seconds remaining.

A 25-21 victory solidifying what this group of seniors had worked so hard for.

“It means so much especially with this group of girls. I played the full four years with them – especially the seniors….Caroline, Marlie, and Millie (Amelia). We got so close and it means so much to win it with them,” says Cavoli.