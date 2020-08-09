Central Dauphin football coach Glen McNamee: ‘Absolutely’ practicing until final PIAA decision

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA announced Friday that a final decision on the fall sports season would not be made until August 21.

The decision came after Governor Tom Wolf recommended sports not be played until January 1 of 2020.

In the meantime, mandatory high school workouts have been canceled. All teams are, however, able to hold voluntary workouts until the decision date. Many schools and programs will look to take up that offer.

Central Dauphin head footaball coach Glen McNamee says his team will be among those continuing to work out.

“We’re absolutely going to continue, he said. ” [We’ll take] any chance that we’re given, any opportunity we’re given to move forward and to work together.”

McNamee’s Rams made it all the way to the Class 6A state championship in 2019. While not taking days off will certainly help his team prepare for a trip back to the title in 2020, he also says his team has done a good job of abiding by the health and safety guidelines put forth by Central Dauphin.

“Not only have the kids done a great job, but they’ve been inspiring in the way that they’ve gone about their business and how much they’ve focused,” McNamee said. “Not only on being productive, but being safe as well.”

He added he believes a number of other schools will follow suit in continuing workouts.