Central Dauphin girls beat Central York for 6A title

IOWA CITY, Ia. (WTAJ) -- Penn State basketball got Myreon Jones back today. However, his presence wasn't enough as the Nittany Lions continue to struggle in yet another second half, falling to Iowa, 77-68.

In the last two games, Penn State has been outscored 82-57 in the second half of both games combined. The Nittany Lions struggled to hit shots against Iowa down the stretch, and finished shooting 37 percent from the field.