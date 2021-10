MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin girl’s soccer took its undefeated record on the road to Cumberland Valley last night and came away with a shutout win over the Eagles.

A late goal from Ava Parody in the closing minutes sealed a victory for the Rams, who improved to 10-0 on the year. Central Dauphin is the lone team in the viewing area with a perfect record and one of two perfect teams in District III.