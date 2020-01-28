Live Now
President Trump’s defense team continues opening arguments at impeachment trial

Central Dauphin hangs on to win over Chambersburg

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Central Dauphin beat Chambersburg on ABC27.3, 55-52.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss