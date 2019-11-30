Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Climate activists invade east German coal mines in protest
Mississippi fire department roiled by noose in locker
Iran opposition leader compares supreme leader to shah
Greek minister heads to Cairo for talks over sea dispute
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found 2 Lancaster County restaurants out of compliance
Top Stories
Is there a police officer ‘do not use’ list?
Top Stories
Police seek tips in robbery, fatal hit-run
Food inspectors found two restaurants with over 10 violations
Who owns Giant Center?
Does travel insurance cover mental health issues?
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Friday Night Football
Esports
Top Stories
Central Dauphin offense leads Rams to 6A title game
Top Stories
Cocalico loses exciting shootout to Cheltenham in 5A semifinal
Top Stories
Hershey Bears honor ABC27’s Gregg Mace
Penn State Coach Franklin’s comments on Gregg Mace
GoFundMe to support Gregg Mace’s family
ABC27 thanks local TV stations for their help
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Flu season takes off quickly in Deep South states
Top Stories
Slovakia may force women to get pre-abortion ultrasound
Top Stories
UN expert: Zimbabwe hunger ‘shocking’ for country not at war
What’s Going Around: Flu, pink eye, viral colds
MRIs of dense breasts find more cancer but also false alarms
Study: For babies born with HIV, start treatment right away
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Fun Guide
Holiday Vacations
Home for the Holidays
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Central Dauphin offense leads Rams to 6A title game
Sports
by:
Damon Turbitt
Posted:
Nov 30, 2019 / 11:33 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2019 / 11:33 AM EST
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts