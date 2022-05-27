(WHTM) – There is little room for error in the Central Dauphin locker room.

In fact, a perfect season is just half of the proof.

The Rams didn’t just roll to a 19-0 record and take home the District III Class 3A championship on Thursday night, but they continued a feat that is rarely seen in the sport.

The team did not drop a set all season.

Not one.

The latest sweep coming 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 27-25) against their hated rival, the Cumberland Valley Eagles.

“This was definitely one of the major stepping stones that we wanted to come down here tonight and get this gold medal.,” says head coach Josh Brenneman.

The district crown is the first for the Rams in a decade.

Yet, this senior class is familiar with the big stage.

Central Dauphin made it all the way to the state championship last season before falling to North Allegheny in four sets. Now, they look to close out their unfinished business.

“The guys are looking forward and hopefully they want to get back to the Rec Hall and get that gold medal,” says Brenneman.