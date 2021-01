HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Any win over a rival is sweet, but achieving a milestone in the process makes it that much sweeter.

Central Dauphin’s boys beat CD East 60-46 on Tuesday night but the highlight was senior Ryan Smith scoring his 1000th career point. He eclipsed the mark on a made three-pointer in the third quarter.

The Rams held on to a steady lead throughout the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Central Dauphin is back in action on Friday at State College.