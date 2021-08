HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York-Adams League held its annual football media days over a Zoom meeting Monday, proving we are still navigating through the pandemic.

Central York was the first team to speak on Division I’s shift, a team that navigated a wild 2020 campaign to the tune of the best finish in school history.

With all eyes on a team hoping to make another run to a state title game this fall, the Panthers discussed the new standard for the Panthers.