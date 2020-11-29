Central York falls to three-peat champion St. Joe’s Prep in PIAA 6A title game

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic run came to an unfortunate end for Central York on Saturday night, as the Panthers fell 62-13 to St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA 6A title game.

The Hawks jumped out to a 24-0 start before quarterback Beau Pribula found running back Jahmar Simpson on a short touchdown pass. St. Joe’s responded with a quick touchdown and momentum was lost for the Panthers.

Central York added one more touchdown in the closing moments during a running clock, but the Hawks claimed their third straight state championship with the win.