Central York ready for biggest challenge yet in state final against St. Joseph’s Prep

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Central York will take the field at Hersheypark Stadium in hopes of leaving with a PIAA 6A football championship.

The Panthers have looked every bit as legitimate as their perfect record suggests, but even this team knows it will have its hands full with nationally-ranked St. Joseph’s Prep. The third-ranked high school squad in America is the same team that took down Harrisburg High and Central Dauphin in the final the last two seasons.

“We really don’t have anything to lose,” said quarterback Beau Pribula. “We want to walk in there with swagger and give everything we got.”

Despite being the underdogs coming into the final, Central York has played twice as many games as the Hawks this season.

“If we can get into the fourth quarter of this thing…we’ve had to [play four quarters] all through the playoff run,” said head coach Gerry Yonchiuk They haven’t, so that’s where we try to find an edge.”

The results will be settled in short order but, no matter, the result, the Panthers have made history this year as the first team in York County history to reach the state championship game.

Kickoff for the title match will be at 8:00 p.m.