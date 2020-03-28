Central York standout Beau Pribula adds offer from Penn State

You only have to watch Beau Pribula once to understand that the Central York quarterback is special.

Penn State head coach James Franklin decided to watch him 15 times, and his opinion must not have changed. That’s what Franklin told Beau when offered the rising junior on Friday morning.

That wasn’t the only compliment that Franklin dished out.

“He told me how much I reminded him of Trace McSorley,” Pribula said with a smile on his face. “I took that as a big compliment.”

McSorley is the winningest quarterback in Nittany Lions history.

“I looked up to him a lot,” Pribula added.

After the call, Pribula took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Thankful to have received an offer from Penn State 🦁 @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/OHIKc44hsX — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) March 27, 2020

It’s worth noting that the picture on the lower right-hand side of the post is one of a young Beau, decked out in Penn State gear. It’s clear that Friday’s offer was an important one to him, but the Nittany Lions are going to have some competition.

Penn State was the second “Power Five” conference to offer him this week. Beau also picked up an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday.

There’s plenty of warranted hype surrounding him, but the young man takes it in stride.

“I’m super fortunate to have these offers so early, but it only motivates me to work harder,” he said. “I pretend that I don’t even have any offers. It just puts a chip on my shoulder.”

Pribula also touts Division-I offers from Wake Forest, Old Dominion, Temple, and Sacred Heart.