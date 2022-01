CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg boys and Cumberland Valley girls are out to two of the hottest starts in the Midstate this season and they stayed hot Friday night, knocking off their Mid-Penn opponents on their home floor.

The Trojan boys avenged their lone loss of the season Friday night, holding off Cumberland Valley 53-48, and the Eagles girls raced past Chambersburg 53-48.