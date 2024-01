HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — In a key Mid Penn battle as teams try to keep pace with unbeaten Cumberland Valley, Chambersburg showed their mettle down the stretch at Central Dauphin.

The Trojans and Rams were tied at 41 with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but crucial buckets from Colton Cornwell, James Lilley, and Stanley Lozius allowed Chambersburg to escape CD with a 50-46 win.