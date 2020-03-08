Chambersburg’s Luke Nichter pins Lower Dauphin’s Clayton Ulrey for state title

Luke Nichter had a feeling he would see Clayton Ulrey if he got to the state AAA 160-pound championship match.

He got there and, sure enough, Ulrey and his mullet were right across from him in the main event.

Nichter put on an award-winning performance that was aptly met with a second period pin and state title, avenging a 7-5 loss by decision to Ulrey in the District III championship.

“We’re really good friends,” Nichter said after the match. “We know what we’re going to bring, and I had to be ready for six minutes of fight, because we’re going to be banging heads.”

The Chambersburg Trojan was more than ready, and now he gets to experience the moments he has been dreaming of.

“I can’t even describe it,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about this feeling for the past two weeks and what it would feel like — I couldn’t describe it then and I don’t know how to describe it now.”

The first place finish is the first of the senior’s career.