Chance Westry leaves for Sierra Canyon, Malachi Palmer ready to take reigns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chance Westry is taking his chance.

The former Trinity basketball star announced during this shutdown that he had played his final high school games in Pennsylvania and would be heading to California to play at Sierra Canyon, one of the top basketball programs in the country.

This weekend, he hopped on a place and headed for the Los Angeles area to begin a new chapter.

Westry caught up with abc27 to talk about the new opportunity and how another young Harrisburg hooper, Malachi Palmer, has helped him shape his game.