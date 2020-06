HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the best hoops talents to ever come from this area is continuing his high school career on the West Coast.

Former Trinity standout Chance Westry announced Friday he will be playing his final two years of prep hoops at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles.

Sierra Canyon is one of the nation’s premier hoops programs and Westry, a top-25 recruit in the Class of 2022, will play alongside Bronny James, the son of one of the all-time great NBA talents, LeBron James.