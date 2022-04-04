PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Changes are coming to one of Philadelphia’s biggest and brightest landmarks.

The 35×50 ft. Liberty Bell towering over Citizens Bank Park has rung for every Phillies home run since the ballpark opened in 2004. In recent years, the bell has been illuminated but not fully operated by swaying side to side.

According to MLB.com reporter Paul Casella, Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck announced that Liberty Bell has a new hydraulic system and 26,000 new LED bulbs.

The team announced in a release that there were “cool, new features that were made this offseason” to the Liberty Bell that will be featured starting on Opening Day.

The Liberty Bell has seen plenty of use since the ballpark opened in 2004 with nearly 1,700 regular season Phillies home runs, according to Baseball-Reference.

Enhancements come at a perfect time for the Phillies after they signed free agent outfielders Kyle Schwarber \and Nick Castellanos, who combined to hit 66 home runs last year.

Last season the Phillies combined to hit 95 home runs in 81 home games at Citizens Bank Park.

The club also announced that boardwalk favorite Manco & Manco Pizza will be coming to Ashburn Alley.