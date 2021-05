HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears’ season ended on a bittersweet note this past weekend, as Hershey clinched the top record in the league in its final games. Unfortunately, the postseason was canceled for the Bears’ division and a shot at a Calder Cup trophy was again sidelined because of the pandemic.

Bears coach Spencer Carbery spoke to the media for the final time on Monday, applauding his team’s will to win, despite not having the crown to play for.