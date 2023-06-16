PARADISE, Nevada (WHTM) – Hershey native Christian Pulisic scored two goals in the United States’ 3-0 victory over Mexico on Thursday to send the U.S. Men’s National Team to the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Final.

Pulisic now has 25 goals in 59 international games, four of which are against Mexico. The win is the American’s first three-goal victory over Mexico in 23 years. The U.S. has not conceded a match to Mexico in six games, with three wins and three draws over El Tri, which is tied for the longest streak since 2011-15.

Ricardo Pepi scored in the match as well for the United States.

Despite the Hershey native’s successful outing, the performance was overshadowed by the darker actions of the crowd. In the 90th minute, play was halted because of homophobic chants. Action resumed, but the chants continued, causing referee Iván Barton to end the match in the eight minute of stoppage time.

On top of the aggressiveness from the crowd, USMNT players Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest and Mexicans César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga were ejected during the second half when things got heated.

“I’m upset, the game didn’t need to turn into this,” said Pulisic

The USMNT will play their northern neighbor Canad in the final on Sunday while Mexico will compete against Panama in the bronze medal match.