Clifford, Brown added to two more preseason watch lists

It might just be a list of names, but it can give you a little bit of hope for a college football season this fall.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Journey Brown both landed on different preseason watch lists Thursday.

Clifford is now on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list which goes to college football’s player who does the most service in the community. Brown landed on the Paul Hornung Award watch list for college football’s most versatile player.

You can see the full list of Penn State players on preseason watch lists here:

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award: Journey Brown

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade