Coach Franklin names Tyler Bowen as interim Offensive Coordinator for Cotton Bowl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — With former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne just a few weeks ago, Coach Franklin has announced tight end coach Tyler Bowen as the interim offensive coordinator for the Cotton Bowl.

Bowen has been on the Penn State staff since last season, and served as a graduate assistant during the 2014 season. Bowen is currently the tight ends coach as well as the offensive recruiting coordinator.

Coach Franklin also says the search for a new offensive coordinator is ongoing, and they want the next guy that steps into the role to blend with their current offensive philosophy.