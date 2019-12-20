Coach Franklin, players share thoughts on Nick Eury earning scholarship

Nittany Nation

by: Devin Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — At Penn State’s 2019 Football banquet, Coach Franklin presented running back Nick Eury with a scholarship.

Eury has been a walk-on for the team since 2016. Today during the Cotton Bowl press conference, Coach Franklin talked about Eury’s journey and how Eury truly earned the scholarship.

Jan Johnson, also a former walk-on, talks about how important Eury is to the team and speaks to his character.

Will Fries, one of Eury’s closest friends on the team, also shares his thoughts and what Eury means to the team.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss