College coaches look to develop next generation of basketball stars from Central PA

After a successful career at Lebanon Valley College and Bucknell, Pat Flannery is back in the Midstate looking to develop the next generation of basketball players.

Flannery joins Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball Head Coach Don Friday will host a basketball camp in August for young players.

The pair coached together at LVC from 1990-1994, and at Bucknell from 1994-2003.

“I’m really excited about that and meeting a lot of families,” Flannery said. “I know the names because I was here [as a coach at LVC], but now they have kids that have kids that are now going to be at our camp.”

Flannery coached Bucknell for 14 years as head coach until 2008, after playing point guard for the Bison in the late 1970’s. He was named Patriot League Coach of the Year three times in 1995, 1997 and 2006.

As a head coach, Flannery compiled a 327-222 record, was 2-2 in NCAA Division I tournament play and 6-1 in Division III tournaments. In 1994, Flannery and Friday won the NCAA Division III title as coaches for Lebanon Valley College.

Fans may remember the 2005 NCAA Division I Tournament when 14-seed Bucknell beat Kansas in the first round. It was the first March Madness win for any Patriot League team ever.

Friday’s coaching career has taken him from LVC to Penn State Harrisburg with a number of stops along the way. His coaching resume includes a head coaching gig at Saint Francis University and Lycoming College.

Friday guided PSU Harrisburg to it’s first NCAA Division III tournament appearance in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two coaches are offering the camp for boys & girls in grades 2-9. The camp runs from August 2nd to 6th in Annville, PA.

For more information on Camp Hoops and how to register, click here.