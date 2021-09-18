College Gameday takes over Penn State

There is no feeling like College Gameday coming to your town.

With the SEC coming to Beaver Stadium, the feeling became athousandfold.

Penn State themselves are looking to turn their luck to SEC teams in recent memory.

The Nittany Lions have dropped five straight to the conference dating back to 2010.

A plethora of pumped up fans on Old Main look to help change that with kick-off coming at 7:30 p.m.

Logan Reever takes you through the experience of College Gameday before #10 Penn State hosts #22 Auburn.