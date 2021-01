MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — ELCO and Columbia’s boys never were able to gain separation from one another on Thursday night, making for another great Lancaster-Lebanon clash in Myerstown.

The Raiders had the ball last, but a Braden Bohannon heave at the buzzer just missed and the Crimson Tide came away with a 46-45 win.

The win is the Tide’s fourth straight win over a span of nine days.