Connor McMichael’s first goal gives Hershey Bears first win

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — In a normal year, Connor McMichael would be earning his chops in the OHL. Because of this unprecedented season, the 20 year-old former first round draft pick of the Washington Capitals is playing his first season of professional hockey with the Hershey Bears.

On Thursday night, the Bears were more than happy to have McMichael, as his first career goal doubled as the game-winner in a 3-2 result against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

McMichael’s goal came just shy of midway through the third period, when a shot was deflected and the young star put away the rebound in front of the net.

The win was Hershey’s first of the season and brought the Bears’ record to 1-1 on the young campaign.

